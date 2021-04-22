Bossip Video

Queen Naija is NOT the R&B singer to come for if you like leaving negative comments and shaming surgically enhanced bodies because she will for sure shut that chatter down. In the past, Queen has been an open book when it came to her deciding to have her body cosmetically enhanced with Brazilian butt lift surgery.

Back in 2019, the 25-year-old YouTube star went in-depth with details about her decision and shared some details about her recovery in a Vlog.

Fast forward to the present day and Queen is happy with her decision and flaunting her beautiful baaaawdy after two kids and some enhancements.

The photo set of Queen in her cheetah print swimsuit made its rounds around the Internet and compliments poured in about the singer’s beauty and confidence. However, haters must’ve snuck in some jabs that Queen addressed on Twitter. Hours after showing off her beautiful body, the singer sounded off about body shamers in tweets, assuring haters she loves her body and so does her boo, Clarence White.

Lol, y’all body shame people for being fat, y’all body shame skinny people, y’all body shame mom bodies, and surgery bodies as long as I love my body and my ni**a love it, I’m good. I’m sexy & I know it.

Welp! Queen seems to be living her best life. She and her boyfriend Clarence White are still going strong after 3 years together. In 2019, the couple welcomed their baby boy Legend and have been capturing the fun and sometimes hectic parts of their lives together on their YouTube channel, The Royal Family.





In 2020, Queen released her first album, “Missunderstood,” selling 34,000 units the first week.