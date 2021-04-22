Bossip Video

A #MAFS expert is clapping back at a participant’s claims that he “just wasn’t attracted” to his match. If you’ve been tuning in to Married At First Sight then you’re surely relieved to see that the marriage between Chris Williams and Paige Banks is finally over, for real this time, or at least we think?

The latest episode followed the remaining couples; Briana and Vincent, Ryan and Clara, Erik and Virginia, and Jacob and Haley on a couple’s retreat. Chris and Paige were absent of course because they finally pulled the plug on their ill-matched matrimony.

Ahead of the episode however Pastor Cal once again shut down claims that Paige and Chris were matched “for ratings.”

“Anybody who would think that we would play with people’s lives and match two people for drama, that’s absolutely asinine for people to even think that,” Pastor Cal insisted on MAFS Unfiltered reports Reality TV World. “I asked him point-blank about physical attraction. We ask all those questions!” Pastor Cal recalled.

Pastor Cal also BALKED at Chris’ claims that Paige’s “face” was an issue for him. As previously reported the #MAFS participant callously said that the experts skipped over the “beautiful Black queens, White queens and Hispanic queens” in ATL before picking Paige to be his wife.

Pure B.S. says, Pastor Cal noting that the experts are actually given pictures of participant’s exes to compare them to potential matches.

“We even get pictures of your exes, and Paige came up as being right in line with what [Chris] wanted! So whatever he’s got to say, I’m [done with it]. I’m sorry,” Pastor Cal lamented on Unfiltered according to Reality TV World.

The experts are given pictures of potential participant’s ex-boyfriends and girlfriends??? Who knew?! We’re curious to see what Chris’ other exes besides Mercedes, of course, look like.

Cal also doubled down on his point on Wednesday’s episode of MAFS Unfiltered and was backed up by #MAFS wives Haley and Clara. Apparently, during the casting process, potential participants are asked numerous times about where they stand when it comes to attraction.

“How many times were we asked [in casting], ‘What if you’re not attracted to the person?’ How many times?!” Clara asked according to Reality TV World. “I asked him point-blank about physical attraction. We ask all those questions!” Pastor Cal responded noting that he’s disappointed that Chris is so “superficial” when it comes to “beautiful human being” Paige.

This is the second time Cal’s hinted that Chris’s actions on camera didn’t match his actions behind the scenes. The clergy member previously said; we do our absolute best to match couples with integrity but we can’t predict how they will act when the cameras roll. We’re surprised also.”

What do YOU think about Pastor Cal’s latest MAFS comments???