BOSSIP’s got exclusive details on a new BET+ movie about gospel singing siblings embroiled in a familial spiritual scandal.

“Favorite Son” premiering May 6, 2021, on BET+, will tell the story of brothers in a gospel group struggling to find the balance between life, love, faith, and religion, while under the strict rule of their father, a megachurch reverend.

Inspired by Tiffany L. Warren’s novel of the same name, the film is directed by THEE Robin Givens and produced by Swirl Films with writing from Patricia Cuffie-Jones. Executive producers include Eric Tomosunas, Ron Robinson, and Keith Neal for Swirl Films, Devin Griffin and Maureen Guthman for BET+

“Favorite Son’s” cast features “Mr. Nigerian Buttascotch” Rotimi who also serves as executive producer as the “favorite son” Blaine who’s bestowed blessings by his Pastor father played by E. Roger Mitchell.

The favoritism is much to the chagrin of the “other son” Camden played by Jonathan McReynolds. Camden has to decide whether he’s going to continue to follow his father for better or for worse or pursue his dreams on his own. “Nothing I do is ever good enough for him!” laments a frustrated Camden.

“Favorite Son” also features Loren Lott, KeKe Wyatt, Serayah, Tamika Scott, and Kandi Burruss’ son Ace Tucker. Robin Givens will also make an appearance herself.

Will YOU be watching “Favorite Son” when it premieres May 6 on BET+????

