Bossip Video

A Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie is announcing that she’s splitting with her husband.

Both Falynn Guobadia and her husband Simon Guobadia released statements Thursday announcing their split.

Simon, who posted his statement first, wrote:

“After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”

While thanking her supporters who were rooting for her matrimony, Falynn followed up with a statement of her own on her InstaStory saying;

“After two years of marriage and five years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” wrote Falynn. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This musical decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this difficult time period.”

The news comes after #RHOA fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on social media and after LaToya Ali shadily said that Falynn’s hubby “kicked her out the empire.”

LaToya also previously made disparaging remarks about Falynn who’s in her early 30s dating the “65-year-old” who’s actually 56, but Falynn shook them off.

“Simon is the first man I’ve ever even dated who was much older than me, let alone marry. You can’t help who God has set up for you, you can’t help who you fall in love with, Simon and I make a perfect duo,” Falynn told Up And Adam in February. “I’m a boss, I am a very independent woman. I have been through the grunge in life, and I survived. Naturally, when I meet a man of a certain stature, that’s going to be attractive to a very secure man,” Falynn added. “So, people who don’t necessarily understand that, it used to be offensive. … They’re just surface people. They can’t see anything beyond the surface.”

Most recently during an interview with The JasmineBrand, Falynn responded to the divorce rumor and after attributing it to “miserable” LaToya, she brushed it off as marital ups and downs.

“That rumor came from a miserable person,” said Falynn. “But anyway I’ll entertain it only because it’s a valid question. No, Simon and I, we go through our marital issues just like everyone else,” she stated with a shrug. “Everybody has their own s**t. Whether we unfollow and we follow back…and delete our stuff or whatever the case is, just let us go through our stuff. We’re just like everyone else. We’re normal people.”

Best wishes to Falynn as she embarks on life as a single woman!

Hopefully, we’ll see more of her next season on #RHOA.