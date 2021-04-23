Bossip Video

What is it really like growing up in a southern city that’s currently booming with Black excellence—but wasn’t always that way? VH1 is exploring that with the third chapter of the original digital docu-series “Growing Up Black,” and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.

“Growing Up Black” is an unfiltered and in-depth look at the differences in the Black experience from one city to the next across the country. For the series, locals, community members, and leaders are interviewed and asked to explore issues like their personal experiences around systemic racism, what it is like growing up Black in America, and the feelings and experiences around the Black Lives Matter movement.

VH1’s now announcing “Growing Up Black: Atlanta”, an up-close-and-personal look at the Peach state’s Black mecca and the rich history of excellence it encompasses.

Airing Wednesday, April 28 at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, topics explored include the Atlanta University Center that sharpens the minds of students with Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as that continuously chatted about “Old Atlanta” v.s. “New Atlanta” debate.

The ATL installment shines a light on Atlanta’s “Mayor named Keisha” Keisha Lance Bottoms, rapper/#LHHATL star Light Skin Keisha, CEO, and Co-founder of The Gathering Spot Ryan Wilson, CEO of The New Georgia Project Nsé Ufot, actor Miss Lawrence, Since The 80s President Barry Hefner and more.

In the trailer, Barry reminds people of something they often forget, Georgia, is NOT synonymous with Atlanta.

“Atlanta Black but Georgia white as hell,” says Hefner in an exclusive clip. “Two different things, don’t confuse Georgia with Atlanta.”

The participants also delve into the OTP [Outside The Perimeter] vs. ITP [Inside The Perimeter] debate.

According to “Growing Up Black” senior producer Heather Haynes, ATL was a perfect fit for her series in part because of its diversity.

“Deciding to include Atlanta in the ‘Growing Up Black’ series was a no-brainer, Atlanta is the center of Black excellence, it has the largest HBCU community with the Atlanta University Center, and it is the home of the some of the most influential Civil Rights Activists,” said Haynes. “You can’t create a series titled ‘Growing Up Black’ without highlighting the city of Atlanta.” “When casting this episode, I wanted to showcase the diversity in Blackness and the Black experience of one of the most metropolitan cities in the country, from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom’s down home welcoming energy to Barry Hefner’s candidness and charm, everyone included had a unique perspective of their experience – but all boasted the same hometown pride. It was a pleasure being able to share a snapshot of their stories.”

Take an exclusive look below.





Meet the interviewees of Growing Up Black: Atlanta.

++

Dj AONE

Radio DJ

Instagram: @thedjaone

Location: Westside

Andre Dickens

Atlanta City Councilman, Post 3 at Large

Instagram: @andre4atlanta

Location: Adamsville

Barry Hefner

President of Since the 80s record label

Instagram: @barryhefner

Location: Westside

Light Skin Keisha

Rapper, Actress

Instagram: @lightskinkeisha

Location: Decatur

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

60th Mayor of Atlanta

Instagram: @keishabottoms

Location: Westside

Miss Lawrence

Actor

Instagram: @misslawrence

Location: East Point

Nsé Ufot

CEO of The New Georgia Project

Instagram: @nseufot404

Location: Southside

Carmen Watkins

Founder of RunYourVision, Inc

Instagram: @_carmenwatkins

Location: Clark Atlanta University

Will Watkins

Senior Technology Consultant

Instagram: @will__watkins

Location: Clark Atlanta University

Ryan Wilson

CEO/Co-founder of The Gathering Spot

Instagram: @spotonrw

Location: Northside

“Growing Up Black: Atlanta” premieres on VH1 YouTube Wednesday, April 28 at 4pm ET/1pm PT—Will YOU be watching???