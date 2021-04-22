Bossip Video

Happy Earth Day!

Furthering its commitment to building a more sustainable tomorrow, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey teamed up with Cocktail Courier and American Forests to create a limited-edition eco-friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit in celebration of Earth Month/Earth Day 2021.

Made with sustainably sourced ingredients and compostable materials, the Bulleit x American Forests Earth Day Cocktail Kit is available in both classic and mini sizes with everything whiskey lovers 21 and older need to craft Carley Gaskin’s delicious and eco-friendly “Sip of Paradise” cocktail at-home.

The environmentally-friendly cocktail recipe (created by Gaskin) features a citrus stock made from discarded fruit hulls and a pineapple cordial born from the remains of the juicing process that make things a bit easier on Mother Earth.

Each impressively-curated kit includes Bulleit Bourbon, pineapple cordial, citrus stock garnished with a dehydrated lemon wheel and sustainable at-home bartending tips of printed on seed paper so cocktail and environmental enthusiasts can begin to plant and grow their own garnish gardens at-home.

Also included are two upcycled Bulleit-branded rocks glasses in the classic kit size only.

Available now on Cocktail Courier, Bulleit will be donating 22% of sales of kits during the month of April (projected to be $10,000) to American Forests in honor of Earth Day.

Reinforcing the brand’s dedication to operating responsibly and considering the environment, the launch of the climate-friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit comes on the heels of the announcement of the Bulleit brand’s partnership with American Forests–the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the U.S.–and the brand’s commitment to plant one million trees over the next five years.