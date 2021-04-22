Bossip Video

She looks so GOOD!

Sherri Shepard looks STUNNING. The star just turned 54 and she’s shared an exclusive Hollywood-themed photoshoot with PEOPLE after losing 20 pounds this year. The weight loss was a conscious decision Sherri says, one she said was influenced by the pandemic.

During COVID, I put on weight and realized I needed to get back to the basics again, which was a lifestyle change,” Shepherd, 54, tells PEOPLE.

The talk show host says she “challenged myself to take risks and do things that scared me.” Sherri shared that she joined Healthy Wage to stay on course, a wellness company that gives cash prizes to people who stay on their weight loss tracks and charges money when you don’t! For Sherri, that meant putting money on the line to make sure she reached her initial weight loss goal of 15 pounds while upping her workouts and switching up her diet.

Sherri certainly put in the workouts as well as ate healthily she shared.

“I walked 3 miles, four times a week, did Zumba in my backyard and I started boxing,” she says. “Now, I roller skate three times a week and I’m also taking pole dancing lessons, and call myself a pole-dancer-like-ish woman!”

Adding on to fun fitness activities, the talk show host started a challenge with her friends where they did 50 pushups a day for 30 days. “Completing that challenge was a major breakthrough for me,” she told PEOPLE. As a way to reward herself, and pay homage to the “powerful & trailblazing women” who inspire her, Sherri celebrated her birthday and weight loss with a Hollywood glam photoshoot.

This photo shoot was influenced by some of the powerful & trailblazing women that paved the way for women of color in Hollywood. These women were risk takers and forever cemented as icons. In a moment of gratitude and in an effort to pay homage to so many of the leading ladies I stand on the shoulders of, for my birthday this year, I decided to do this classic Hollywood-themed photo shoot in the spirit of Dorothy Dandridge, Hattie McDaniel, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll and so many others.