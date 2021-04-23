Bossip Video

Rooting for everybody Black!

The diverse-ish Oscars are this Sunday with middling buzz over pandemic era films and performances that landed in living rooms instead of movie theaters during the ongoing COVID slowdown that shifted the film industry forever.

Billed as a more “diverse” celebration of Hollywood excellence, the notoriously unseasoned spectacle hopes to attract the coveted Black audience who will surely stop by to see if Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, LaKeith Stanfield, Andra Day and more win well-deserved Oscars.

Based on this stunning artwork by Temi Coker, the Academy is trying really, really hard to be less *whispers* white.

There’s also potential firsts with Steven Yeun (the first Asian American ever nominated for Best Actor) and Riz Ahmed (the first person of Pakistani descent ever nominated for any acting Oscar) vying to make history despite being nominated in the same category. Because of course.

Another matchup to watch is Viola Davis (who became the most-nominated Black actress EVER with 4 nominations that include Best Actress for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) against Andra Day who’s nominated for Best Actress for “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.”

This marks only the second time in Oscars history where two Black women will compete in this category.

Previously, Cicely Tyson and Diana Ross were nominated for Best Actress at the 45th Academy Awards in 1973.

In a side-eye worthy twist, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield were also nominated in the same category (Best Supporting Actor) for their screen-searing roles in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The buzzy epic racked up multiple nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song and Best Picture.

Naturally, everyone was confused about the talented actors being clumped together in the same category.

One may even wonder how the movie was even a movie with two supporting actors and no lead actor to actually support. Hmmm.

In addition to those Best Supporting shenanigans were some egregious SNUBS headlined by Regina King being shut out of the Directors category for “One Night In Miami” and Delroy Lindo (who was phenomenal in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods”) missing from the Best Actor category after months of praise.

With all that said, here’s a complete list of ALL the Black nominees at this year’s Oscars.

Best Picture

“Judas and the Black Messiah” Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom, Jr. “One Night in Miami…”

Lakeith Stanfield “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Viola Davis “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Documentary (Feature)

“Time” Garrett Bradley and Lauren Domino

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” Ben Proudfoot and *Kris Bowers

“A Love Song for Latasha” Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Best Live Action Short Film

“Two Distant Strangers” Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods” Terence Blanchard

“Soul” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and *Jon Batiste

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyrics by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”

Music and Lyrics by *Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah” Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Best Adapted Screenplay

“One Night in Miami…” screenplay by Kemp Powers

The 93rd Academy Awards airs live this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.