Bossip Video

It seems as though rumors about Karlie Redd and Lamar Odom being in a relationship are now confirmed.

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” actress and ex-NBA baller were spotted out and about in Atlanta at an event promoting a celebrity boxing fight between former reality stars Peter Gunz and Cisco Rosado. Gunz and Rosado, who will be the opening entertaiment for Lamar’s fight against Aaron Carter, held a press conference to promote the battle taking place in Atlantic City later this summer.

The event was supposed to draw excitement around the fights that are both set to be televised on Pay Per View in July but all eyes were on Karlie Redd and Lamar Odom.

See more of them together below.

Earlier this month, fans started to speculate about the pair after a video of Karlie and Lamar looking hugged up surfaced. The clip appeared to document a night out of fun and a surprise featuring familiar faces from “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” franchise including Yandy and Mendecees.

So far neither Karlie nor Lamar have confirmed they’re in a relationship. Maybe they’re just close friends…for now?

Anywho! 41-year-old Lamar Odom is booked to fight former child star Aaron Carter, 33, in a square off at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12 for a three-round exhibition, which they’ve been heavily promoting on social media. There’s not only an age difference between the two celebs but also a height difference, which doesn’t concern Carter at all.

He clapped back at Lamar in a recent Instagram post, writing:

I don’t give a f*ck how big you are don’t say dumb sh*t under your breath. The press conference went well …. but don’t think I’m some chump I’ll take you to church real quick. He said “I’m gonna make this speech short just like this fight” @celebrityboxing1 we’ll see about that.

Will YOU be watching???