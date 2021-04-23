Bossip Video

One man’s thirst leads to his own arrest after bragging about storming the Capitol to a Bumble match who later turned him into authorities.

President Biden has been in office for only three months and it already feels like it’s been a lifetime. We have gone our first full 90 days in over four years without any major scandal or national embarrassment from our commander in chief. On top of that vaccines are being distributed all over the United States and normal life looks to be returning sooner than expected. While all this is great it’s still hard to think at the top of the year the MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol to try and prevent Biden from taking office. The FBI is still hard at work bringing everyone who took part in the insurrection to justice. According to TMZ, one lady on Bumble helped take down a man who was using his part in the insurrection to get laid.

According to legal docs … a man named Robert Chapman began chatting with a woman on Bumble a few days after the January 6 Capitol riots and told her, “I did storm the capitol,” adding … “I made it all the way into Statuary Hall!”. The feds say after he boasted a bit more about doing interviews with the media, the woman simply replied “We are not a match.” … and according to the docs, she turned him in by providing a screenshot of their convo to law enforcement. Based on the tip — and some additional info about Chapman allegedly shared on Facebook — the authorities say they learned he goes by Robert Erick on social media, and they discovered several more potentially incriminating posts.

As they always say clout is one hell of a drug and his need for attention ultimately lead to his arrest. He has been charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct on restricted government property. As of now, almost 400 people have been arrested for their role in the insurrection with thousands of more to go.