Falynn fineeee

Reality baddie Falynn Guobadia is newly single and ready to millionaire mingle after splitting with her wealthy husband Simon who scampered to release his statement that not-very-shockingly downplayed their relationship.

“After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”

While thanking her supporters who were rooting for her marriage, Falynn dropped a statement of her own:

“After two years of marriage and five years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she wrote on her IG stories. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This musical decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this difficult time period.”

You may recall her archnemesis LaToya making shady remarks about her being in her early 30s dating the “65-year-old” (who’s actually 56).

“Simon is the first man I’ve ever even dated who was much older than me, let alone marry. You can’t help who God has set up for you, you can’t help who you fall in love with, Simon and I make a perfect duo,” Falynn told Up And Adam in February. “I’m a boss, I am a very independent woman. I have been through the grunge in life, and I survived. Naturally, when I meet a man of a certain stature, that’s going to be attractive to a very secure man,” she added.

Most recently during an interview with The JasmineBrand, Falynn responded to the divorce rumors with a shot at “miserable” LaToya.

“That rumor came from a miserable person,” said Falynn. “But anyway I’ll entertain it only because it’s a valid question. No, Simon and I, we go through our marital issues just like everyone else,” she said with a shrug.

As of this very moment, LaToya hasn’t thrown any shade Falynn’s way but we’re sure she’ll be just fine as a single woman with an impressive series of photos on her Instagram page.

Tell us down below and peep her hottest pics on the flip.