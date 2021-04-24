Bossip Video

Caitlyn Jenner announced on Friday that she’s running to be governor of California.

The longtime Republican posted a press release to Twitter this week, saying that she’d make a “formal announcement” regarding her run for office in the “the coming weeks.” She went on to pitch herself as a “compassionate disruptor” who will campaign on “solutions” and “providing a roadmap back to prosperity” for the state.

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality,” Jenner tweeted. “But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

Jenner’s campaign website went live on Friday morning.

This move comes as a recall of the sitting Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, moves forward. Over the course of the past couple weeks, headlines revealed that the reality star had been considering entering the governor’s race if a petition to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom qualified for the ballot.

Being both a transgender woman and a Republican, it seems like Caitlyn will have a difficult time wrangling supporters who agree with both her politics and her personal choices–but hey, it wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity made their mark in California politics.