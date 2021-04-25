Bossip Video

Christina Milian is now a mommy of three!

On Saturday, April 24, the singer and her boyfriend Matt Pokora welcomed a son named Kenna, she announced on Instagram.

This baby boy is Milian’s second child with the French musician, with whom she also shares son Isaiah, 14 months. She is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Violet Madison, whom she shares with her ex-husband The Dream.

The “Dip It Low” singer posted a photo of herself and Kenna onto Instagram following the birth, paying tribute to her boyfriend and welcoming her newest addition into the world.

“Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy!” she wrote under a photo of her holding her newborn at the hospital. “Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? 👀) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed.” She continued, “Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”

Pokora also posted about the special delivery on Instagram, uploading a sweet black and white flick of him holding his son.