Ever since they went public with their romance, fans can’t seem to get enough of Cordae and Naomi Osaka’s relationship–but now, something the rapper said about his girlfriend on a song has rubbed a lot of folks the wrong way.

Over the past couple years, Cordae has been seen supporting his girl from the stands as she dominates on the tennis court. Now, he’s making things official official by rapping about her on his new EP, Just Until…, where he drops a few bars about their relationship.

His relationship with Osaka first comes up on “More Life,” where he raps about how powerful she is on the court.

“My girl a tennis star, you n****s out here marrying hoes,” he brags.

He also alludes to his relationship on “Wassup,” where he spits about his basketball fandom by mentioning the Lakers: Naomi’s favorite team.

“Yeah, I f**k with the Wizards, but catch me courtside

Guarantee it’s the Lakers I’m watching.” But the line that has everyone upset comes from a song called “Dream in Color”:

“My girl would forfeit a tennis match to meet my grandmama

Man, she truly a keeper.”

While dedication to family is always admirable, listeners are not a fan of the idea that Osaka would sacrifice her career for her relationship–especially when she could just meet Cordae’s grandma at some point when she didn’t have a tennis match.

It’s not clear is this is something that actually happened, or if the North Carolina native is simply providing a hypothetical situation to demonstrate just how loyal his girlfriend is. Either way, people aren’t into it.