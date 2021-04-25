Bossip Video

Another day, another horrifying sports highlight that shows someone’s leg snapping in half.

In what will go down as one of the most gruesome injuries in the history of the UFC, Uriah Hall checked a kick from Chris Weidman that ended up completely shattering his right leg. The viral moment happened just 17 seconds into their match-up on Saturday, April 24 at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The rematch was instantly called off and ruled a TKO for Hallt inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. But that’s not the worst of it for Weidman, whose tibia broke through the skin, causing the crowd to go completely silent before erupting in understandably emotional reactions.

Weidman actuallyscored a similar victory over Anderson Silva in their 2013 middleweight title rematch, which left the former champion sidelined for a full year. Not only that, Weidman’s injury took place in the fight immediately after light heavyweight Jimmy Crute suffered a TKO loss to Anthony Smith following a different leg injury that forced the cageside doctor to rule Crute unfit to continue.

“I wanted to put on a great performance, but man, I feel so bad for him,” Hall said about the injury. “I hope he’s OK. I wish his family well, if they’re watching. It’s the sucky part of this sport. It’s the hurt business. … I hope he recovers and then hey, whatever rank I am in the future, if he gets well, I owe him this fight. I hope he can come back from this.”

Anyway, we all know why you’re here. Check out the video down below, if your stomach can handle it.