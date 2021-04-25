Bossip Video

Is that… VELVET???

We’re back with our weekly Rihanna update… Our favorite bad gal was photographed leaving her favorite Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi looking damn good.

Rihanna traded in her braids for a sleek straight look. We love the outfit too. Rihanna wore a deep blue velvet Gucci button-up shirt for her evening out Saturday. She paired the designer top with denim flares and finished the look with her accessories, including multiple chains, neutral heels and some rectangular shades with sage green frames.

An of course Rihanna never goes wrong with red lipstick.

We love how effortlessly fly Rihanna always looks. Must be nice. What do you think about Rihanna’s dinner look? We loved her braids but the straight style looks great too. Also, she dressed up what could have been a kind of casual outfit by adding heels and jewelry. What’s your go-to approach to looking great for a night out?

Love to see her in these streets. Which do you think Rihanna is going to unleash first, her long-awaited R9 album — or a new product line?