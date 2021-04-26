Glenn threw that ‘ole thang in a circle

Last night’s diverse-ish Oscars show was exactly what you’d expect after years of snubs, disappointments and side-eye worthy moments that define the self-important Hollywood soirée.

The most memorable moment? Glenn Close dropping low and doin’ da butt which had absolutely nothing to do with the actual show.

Billed as a more “diverse” celebration of Hollywood, the notoriously unseasoned spectacle gathered the Best Black actors just to snub them one by one without the slightest smidge of irony.

Best Actor favorite Chadwick Boseman (who was incredible in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”–his final role) lost the award (that literally everyone expected him to win) to 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins as the Academy’s final open-handed slap to the Black audience’s face.

What’s even more perplexing is the Academy using Chadwick to promote the show, placing a “tribute” NFT in the $200K goodie bags and shuffling the award order to have Best Actor as the finale just to snub him and end the show abruptly.

In less aggravating news, Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for his larger-than-life portrayal of Chairman Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

We still don’t know why he was clumped together with LaKeith Stanfield in the same category for a film that, based on the Academy’s logic, only had supporting actors and no lead.

At that point, everyone just went along with the bizarre decision on a night where Glenn Close and Halle Berry’s frazzled bayang stole the show.

What was your fave moment this year (if there was one)?