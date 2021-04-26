Bossip Video

In case you missed it.

Halle Berry seemed to be the talk of the Oscars last night and she wasn’t buzzing because of her obvious beauty or talent, it was because of her bangs.

Right before the ceremony, Halle teased fans by showing people she snipped off her locks. Some fans got TOO excited thinking that she was going back to her signature cut from the night she made Oscars history in 2002. On that night, the “Monster’s Ball” star became the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress while wearing the now-famous burgundy illusion gown by Elie Saab.

Instead, Halle threw fans for a loop. The 54-year-old actress stunned social media when she arrived at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles with boyfriend Van Hunt on her arm and a choppy bob hairstyle. She wore a strapless pink Dolce & Gabbana gown to compliment the look.

Do YOU think she pulled it off?

Unfortunately, the bold move to chop Halle”s locks right before the red carpet sent twitter into a spiral. Scroll down to see some reactions.

Jokes aside, Halle seemed to be having the time of her life with the love of her life, Van Hunt. The pair have been dating seriously since last fall and last night was their first official red carpet together. Previously, she credited the musician for teaching her how to love again according to a close source.

‘She’s had some negative experiences [with me] but Van has taught her to love again–and lover herself. He’s a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof.’

Halle shared some photos from the night with her musically talented man. Good for them!