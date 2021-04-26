Bossip Video

Last night’s Academy Awards were booming with colorful couture moments and a number of Black celebrities were standouts.

Naturally, Regina King KILLED the carpet courtesy of her styling team Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald of Wayman + Micah who outfitted her in custom Louis Vuitton and Larry Sims who styled her hair in a chic bob.

The stylish star also donned natural Forevermark diamonds.

Also spotted was Zendaya who channeled Cher in a custom-made Valentino Haute couture gown and blinging Bulgari diamonds.

CNN reports that the “Malcolm & Marie” star’s chiffon dress was custom designed by Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and took artisans 300 hours to produce. It also has its own name; Force de beauté.

In addition to Force de beauté beauty Zendaya, another 93rd Academy Awards standout was Angela Bassett. The always chic star donned a crimson puffed sleeved Alberta Ferretti gown with a high slit and long train, paired with Christian Louboutin heels, Judith Leiber clutch, and a Chopard bracket and ring.

Colman Domingo also shone on the carpet in an incredible hot pink Atelier Versace suit that took 150 hours to embroider with gold buttons and 4,500 Swarovski crystals and sequins. He also paired it with gold accessories including a bangle and rings.

Prior to nabbing her Oscar for Best Original Song for her track “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R. channeled Prince.

Designer Peter Dundas told InStyle that H.E.R.’s look was inspired by the outfit that the purple one wore to the 1985 Academy Awards, where he won best original score for “Purple Rain.”

Looks like the look clearly brought H.E.R. good luck!

Other Oscar standouts include H.E.R.’s collaborator Tiara Thomas and a gold gilded Andra Day.

You TELL us; whose 93rd Academy Awards look was your fave???

