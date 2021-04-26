Summer Of Soul: Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & The Family Stone Cut Loose In Questlove’s Soulfully Spectacular Docu-Jawn [TRAILER]

Y’all… Go ahead and get hype for Questlove real quick.

The day after serving as musical director for the BLACKEST Academy Awards EVER… the trailer just dropped for the first film from the legendary Roots crew drummer!

Check it out below:





Play



In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. SUMMER OF SOUL shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more.

“Summer of Soul” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. It will stream on Hulu in conjunction with Disney’s new BIPOC Creator Initiative; Searchlight Pictures will release it theatrically.

In Theaters and on Hulu July 2