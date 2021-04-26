Bossip Video

Looks like we’re in for another long week of Black trauma…

Last week, we reported on the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. at the hands of police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina as they attempted to serve him a search warrant. An unarmed Brown tried to flee the scene in his car was immediately gunned down as the cops fired numerous rounds into him through his vehicle. Subsequently, seven deputies were placed on administrative leave and three resigned from their posts.

According to WAVY, Elizabeth City has now been declared to be in a state of national emergency as residents prepare for the release of the body camera footage later today. Brown’s family is scheduled to see the footage today at 11:30 am. It must be very, very bad for the officers involved if the city is going through these lengths ahead of the viewing.

Mayor Bettie Parker says law enforcement expects a “period of civil unrest” after the release of the video and the order helps mobilize state and federal resources.

Elizabeth City folks have already been outside making their voices heard and it seems like the city expects even more people to join them after this video comes out.

Here is a similar situation to Andrew Brown’s where a white man who was actually enacting violence against police officers managed to be taken alive.

There are two Amerikkka’s and don’t ever let anyone convince you otherwise.