“Deliciousness” Exclusive: Foodies Find Frustration In These “Humorous” Hunger Struck Clips [VIDEO]

For all our foodies, we’ve got a clip for you!

“Deliciousness” returns to MTV with new episodes TODAY Monday, April 16th at 7pm. The show features Tiffani Thiessen, Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu as they watch some of the funniest clips involving food.

Each episode, the all-star roster of foodies react to the internet’s most viral and entertaining videos. From food blunders to restaurant server fails to kids in the kitchen and more, Deliciousness helps satisfy the foodie in all of us.

Check out an exclusive clip below:





First of all, this is the PERFECT show for Mr. Good Burger, Kel Mitchell. Second of all, that Frenchie trying to get at them sliders might be the cutest thing we’ve EVER seen on the internet.

Third of all, is it lunchtime yet? Because we are feeling hunger struck than a mug…

Deliciousness returns Monday, April 26 at 7pm on MTV