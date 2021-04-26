Bossip Video

After Daniel Kaluuya dropped a now infamously cringy yet hilarious comment during his Oscars acceptance speech, he’s offering an explanation. According to Daniel during his Best Supporting Actor acceptance speech he “probably never should’ve said” that” his parents “had sex.”

After speaking on Chairman Fred Hampton’s legacy, the elated Judas & The Black Messiah actor added;

“You got to celebrate life, man! We’re breathing, walking, it’s incredible. It’s incredible. Like, it’s incredible. My mum met my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing,” Kaluuya said. “Do you know what I’m saying? I’m here, do you know what I mean? I’m so happy to be alive, so I’m going to celebrate that tonight. I appreciate every single person in the room, i appreciate everyone watching at home. You know, peace, love, and onwards, we go again!”

According to Daniel whose mom Damalie Namusoke looked on in confusion and whose sister looked mortified, he got a little too excited and let the comment slip out.

“Is that gonna live on? I think it’s pretty obvious that all of our parents had sex,” said Daniel Kaluuya backstage at the Oscars to the press. “That just came out of my mouth. My mom’s probably gonna text me some stuff, but here we are.”

“Ah, I really shouldn’t have said that — f***,” he added under his breath according to Yahoo ENT.

He also added that he might want to put his phone on do not disturb for a while even though his mom’s pretty chill.

“I’m gonna avoid my phone for a bit; I think my mom’s not gonna be very happy,” he added. “Nah, but she’s gonna be cool. She’s got a sense of humor. We give it to each other. So it’s cool.”





Po’ baby.

Despite his family members raising their eyebrows at his speech, Daniel capped off his history-making night by meeting up with Fred Hampton Jr. The two shared a warm embrace that was captured on camera.

What a beautiful moment!

What did YOU think about Daniel Kaluuya’s Oscar’s acceptance speech???