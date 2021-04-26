Bossip Video

“Delilah” exclusive!

In this exclusive clip from the “Delilah” season finale, Tamara tries one last time to end the case and save her friendship with Delilah.

Viewers can also expect to see Delilah try to convince Leah (Saycon Sengbloh) to do the right thing on Mediation Day while a mystery involving both Casey (LaMonica Garrett) and Jamal (Michel Curiel) provides an unexpected way forward for Tamara and Delilah.

In last week’s episode, Tamara showed up at Delilah’s door to go over the case much to Delilah’s annoyance. Delilah is still somehow adamant that mediators won’t have to be involved in Leah’s case against military supplier Osborne Tactical. Tamara is of course (still) defending Osborne Tactical and she’s (still) adamant that her bestie Delilah is making a mistake by representing Leah.

For those tardy to the party, Maahra Hill (“How to Get Away With Murder”) stars as ‘Delilah Connolly,’ a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina. Delilah’s doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends and faith strong, all the while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her.

Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: this time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line, and there are lives at stake. But Delilah does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

The highly anticipated season finale airs Tuesday, April 27 at 9pm ET/PT.