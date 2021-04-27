Bossip Video

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold told Tamron Hall that a Martin reboot probably isn’t happening.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will forever be known to the masses as Pam and Gina for their iconic roles on the television show Martin. The show will forever be regarded in black culture and pop culture as one of the greatest shows of all time. With that comes a lot of pressure on the actors and actresses after the show ends. Tisha Campbell followed up with a starring role on My Wife and Kids in addition to other smaller roles. Tichina Arnold went on to spread her wings as an actor, singer, and writer with Everybody Hates Chris, The Neighborhood, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Separately we still love them but together is where they both shine and have their best moments. The duo rejoined forces hosting the Soul Train Awards three times and most likely will continue to host the awards show.

Recently the pair stopped by the Tamron Hall Show to discuss their careers and revealed their thoughts on a Martin reboot. With streaming services rebooting every show that holds a special place in consumer’s hearts it wouldn’t be wrong to think a Martin reboot could be on the way. Sadly both Tisha and Tichina revealed they don’t think a reboot is likely coming anytime soon. Don’t blame them for the reboot not happening as both admitted they have tried their hardest to happen and animation is the only option left on the table.

“It’s something we wanted to happen, it’s something that we tried to happen, realistically it’s not going to happen…” said Tichina.

You can watch their full interview and hear the full explanation below.