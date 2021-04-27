Bossip Video

“Black Ink: New York” boss Ceasar Emanuel doesn’t care that his ex-friend and former Black Ink employee Walter Miller is denying that he stole any money from him in the media — he is still dragging him on social media!

Ceaser and several of the people who manage his business are accusing Walt of taking around $5,000 from the store after hours. During last night’s episode, Walter explained to Puma, a shop manager, that he had fallen into debt over child support and he admitted to “shorting the shop” by taking money from a tattoo client. From Walt’s plea, he seemingly thought he was “borrowing” the cash.

Puma called Walt out, however, for not leaving a note or asking beforehand, telling him what he did was unforgivable.

“I did the dumb sh*t by trying to alter pricing on a tattoo and short the shop, I was expecting to cover it up before this came out.”

Puma called out Walter, swiftly.

“If you really, really needed it, you didn’t have to do that. You could’ve even said something, rather than try to do it on the low. You could’ve even wrote it in a note.”





Yikes! After the scene aired, #BlackInk fans reacted. Some fans showed sympathy for Walt in his situation since we are in a pandemic right now and some sided with Ceaser.

One user wrote, “Not saying Walt was right to steal… but to me that says a lot about their “brotherhood” if he didn’t feel comfortable asking for help and felt his only option was to steal… #blackinkcrew.

Another Black Ink Crew fan chimed in on the debate, tweeting:

“Damn. I like Walt a lot. He adds comic relief to the show, esp. that laugh. But the millisecond he told me he stole from the register, that would’ve been the end of our conversation forever. In life. I don’t need security footage or to prove short-changing artists.”

Welp…

Overall, however, the responses were soft in comparison to Ceaser’s reaction!

Ceaser responded by posting a clip, shading Walt as a “crackhead.”

Do YOU think Cease and Walt can resolve this issue?