Lord, have mercy. We just want to be free.

Andrew Brown Jr. was killed in cold blood according to his family members who were “allowed” to view the video of his killing at the hands of Pasquotank County sheriff’s in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. According to CNN, attorney Michael Cox showed Brown’s family and their legal reps the video that lawyer Chantel Cherry-Lassiter described as an “execution.”

“He wasn’t reaching for anything, he wasn’t touching anything, he wasn’t throwing anything around,” she said. https://twitter.com/QasimRashid/status/1386823220335194113

To make matters worse the police department was defiant about “allowing” the family to see the video and essentially denied them any level of meaningful transparency. Cover-up? Sure seems like it. Brown’s sons, Khalil Ferebee (center) and Jamiere Revelle (left) were on hand during a press conference that was held at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church alongside attornies Ben Crump and Harry Daniel. Also on-hand was CNN’s Bakari Sellers who recounted a particularly ugly confrontation that he had with county attorney Michael Cox who was trying his damnedest to block Andrew Brown’s family from seeing. Faux News’ miserable mayo-based mammal Laura Ingraham even tried to question the “accent” that Bakari used when speaking about his profanity-laden encounter.

Who the hell does Michael Cox think he is to be talking about being “bullied”? Just release the cotdamn video and no one will have the pressure you to do the right thing. Khalil and Harry Daniel spoke out last night on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show.

It most certainly has to stop somewhere, the question is, where?