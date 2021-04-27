Bossip Video

Back like Shannade didn’t just do time for taking a dead guys credit card!

The Clermont Twins were photographed outside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills wearing matching Marine Serre sets… Looking like a pair of pillow-lipped Avatar characters! Right?

Besides their eye-catching ensembles, Shannon and Shannade also drew attention for their custom pink Rolls Royce, which they alluded to being purchased thanks to their success as “Bitcoin Barbies.” While Shannon revealed to shooters outside that she’s dating someone special, Shannade is currently single and encouraging folks to step up their “pu$$y game” according to the SplashNews photographers who snapped shots of the pair.

The sister duo even took to Instagram where they bragged a little about their luxurious new whip.

“STEP UR 🐱 UP 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽 GIFT FROM US TO US 👯‍♀️ #clermonttwins” they captioned.

The shots are really striking, right?

Twins outchea showing out!

Here’s a better look at the Rolls Royce too.

Definitely an interesting choice in color.

The twins were also captured giving out hugs to a friend.

Shannon and Shannade have been turning heads since they came onto the reality TV scene on season 14 of The Bad Girls Club and they haven’t let their foot off the gas since.

From posing in Kanye’s Yeezy Season 6 Campaign to shaking things up in Nick Minaj’s “Good Form” video with Lil Wayne, the Twins have grown popular for their larger-than-life personalities and bodacious curves. With their massive following of over 1.7 million on Instagram, the famed sisters have landed modeling gigs and brand endorsement deals from the likes of Balmain, Fashion Nova, and Mount Boudoir.

The Marine Serre Moon Fish Skin set and Catsuits are all sold out on the site. As you can imagine they’ve been pretty popular with influencers, Instagram models, and rapper’s baby mamas… including Future’s ex Brittni Mealy who shared a shot of herself in the same suit this week.

Who looked more bangin?