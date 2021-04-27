Bossip Video

The time of reckoning is upon us…

If Justin Timberlake thought that his lil’ Instapology was gonna put a band-aid over his egregious boo-boos then he got life all the way f***ed up. According to Page Six, there is a documentary in the works that details all the people and corporate entities that pushed the iconic Janet Jackson under a speeding bus after Justin Timberlake embarrassed her on the biggest stage that television has to offer. The Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime marked a defining time in television history and Miss Jackson was left out to dry all by herself as if SHE was the cause of now-infamous “wardrobe malfunction.”

A production company called Left/Right TV is putting together a yet-to-be-named documentary that will highlight the Super Bowl debacle in the same way that they highlighted the torment that Britney Spears suffered in the Framing Britney Spears docuseries. Left/Right’s work there had Justin under heavy fire from the internet so we have no doubt that this doc will repeat that much-needed exercise.

JT’s career skyrocketed following the scandal and Janet’s suffered immeasurably despite having already achieved iconic status. As we noted previously, it took Justin damn-near 7,000 days to publically apologize for his headassery. He hasn’t paid nearly the price that he should have and hopefully, this doc will help restore the balance.

A source said, “It’s going to be all about the fallout and the suits who f–ked over Janet [at] Viacom,” the company that owned MTV — which produced the halftime show — and CBS, which broadcast the game. “They’re reaching out to everyone who was involved: dancers, stylists, directors. Everyone,” said the source.

Considering that Britney did not participate in Framing… it is very unlikely that Janet Jackson would participate in this but the truth is that she doesn’t need to. We all know what happened and we’re quite sure that those dancers, stylists, and directors will be more than happy to spill Justin’s tea.