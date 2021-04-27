Bossip Video

It’s happening.

After rumors swirled that a Real Housewives All-Stars special was happening, Bravo’s confirming that it’s indeed on the way. As previously reported rumors swirled that Bravo was bringing together some of their most popular housewives from different franchises for a girls trip and Bravo insider @Alloveranthony alleged that the cast included Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Ramona Singer of The Real Housewives of New York, Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York, Teresa Guidice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Melissa Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As it turns out the Bravo insider was correct.

“We have some exciting news to report about an upcoming series! A rep from Peacock confirmed that the cast will include Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer. The series will stream on Peacock. That’s right, you read that correctly: The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia and Kenya, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa and Melissa, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann and Ramona, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle will all join forces on vacation. The news was confirmed to The Daily Dish on Monday (April 26) just as a few of the ladies posted some snapshots to Instagram and Instagram Stories over the weekend.”

According to social media posts, the ladies are filming in Turks & Caicos and they’re sharing super-steamy bikini snaps on boats. Kenya posted a sizzling yacht-side bikini pic and shared in her stories that the edit-free photo displayed her breast reduction and lift done by Dr. Chad Deal.

“Thank you for the beautiful breast lift,” Kenya captioned the pic in her story. “Newlife #newboobs #breastreductionandlift.”

Fellow Real Housewives “All-Star” Melissa Gorga also shared a bikini shot…

as well as Cynthia Bailey…

Countess Luann….

and Teresa Guidice.

What are YOUR thoughts on this cast? It would have been nice to see some ladies from Salt Lake City and ESPECIALLY Potomac included, but we digress.

Rumors are also swirling that Tamra Judge of Real Housewives of Orange County may be joining the cast as well.

Will YOU be watching these housewives enjoy their tropical trip???