Bossip Video

Two years after Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death, his other half, Lauren London, makes her return to acting in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video action film Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse alongside Michael B. Jordan.

In the film, London plays the role of John Clark’s pregnant wife, a Navy SEAL who “uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice” for her murder. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress opened up about what it was like going back to work after experiencing the tragedy of losing her partner and the father of her child.

“We shot it in 2019 I believe—and forgive me, my memory doesn’t serve me so well after grief and everything,” she explained. “Michael reached out to me as a friend and he was so unsure if I was even going to ever work again. And he was like, ‘Look, I’m unsure if this is what you want to do, but I have to follow my intuition, I have to ask you if can you just read the script.’”

But once she read the script, she felt a connection to her character that led her to take the role.

“I saw throughout the film she comes to him,” she continued. “Her love for him is still guiding him and I felt so connected to that just in my own personal experience that I felt like I could contribute here.” London said that the goal moving forward is to work on something only if she can “truthfully contribute to it.”

Not only that, she wanted to set an example for her kids, letting them know it’s okay to move on and continue to be strong following such a tragic situation.

“We can’t stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball because I curled up in a ball for a long time,” she explained. “But especially for my eldest son because he’s just a little more aware… But we will continue moving on as we had to, as he would want us to.”





Play

