Netflix Unveils Their Upcoming Scintillating Slate Of Summer Movies

Tis the season for action-packed programming and we have definitely come to expect some powerful projects from none other than Netflix!

Tuesday the streamer dropped a video chock full of clips from upcoming Summer titles that also included featured talent from various projects including Kevin Hart, Christina Milian, Addison Rae, Omari Hardwick, and more. The exclusive sneak peek features Netflix films being released from now through August and the trailer features the song “Who

Do You Love?” by Terrell Hines, which is available to listen in full HERE. Get your popcorn ready, new movies are coming to Netflix every week this summer! Check out the video below:





Wow. Did anything catch your eye? We know that was a LOT of content to keep up with. Thankfully Netflix also provided this perfect little guide that breaks down everything that’s coming to the platform, month by month.

We’re extremely excited and curious to see what ‘BOB ROSS: HAPPY ACCIDENTS, BETRAYAL & GREED’ is all about. We’re also eagerly awaiting ‘MONSTER’ which arrives next week on 5/7

Quite a few of our favorites are starring in that one, including Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Nas, A$AP Rocky and John David Washington.

When we spoke with Deborah Ayorinde earlier this month about “Them,” she mentioned she and Melody Hurd appear togeher in ‘FATHERHOOD.’ That film arrives on Netflix 6/18 and it looks like we’ll get to see Kevin Hart in a whole new light.

Which movies are you most looking forward to catching on Netflix this summer?