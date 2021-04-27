Bossip Video

Taraji P. Henson is saying “new hair, who dis”?

The actress, 50, is flaunting a new ‘do courtesy of renowned celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace whose worked with not only Taraji but Mary J. Blige and Serena Williams. Taraji first showed off her lilac-hued tresses via an IG post that included fashion deets and a shoutout to makeup artist Saisha Beecham.

“Happy Saturday spring vibes. @tymwallacehair (did that wiiiiG) @saishabeecham (beat that face) Styled by me from Clothes in my closet,” Taraji captioned the post. “@Gucci cords and platform shoe @commedesgarcons blouse STAY SAFE OUT THIUURRR K buh BYYYYYEEEEEE❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋”

The Academy Award-nominated actress also shared a pic of her hair again, this time in a post also featuring her copious curves filling out skintight J brand jeans. She accessorized with Fendi shoes and a Versace purse and belt.

In related news, Taraji recently told WhoWhatWear that she’s all about experimenting with hair color hence why she often changes the look of her natural tresses. While Taraji’s current hair is a wig, she’s done at-home dye jobs and even experimented with Kool-Aid.

“Since I’ve been natural I can play in color. You know how many times I took my hair out playing in color because I had a perm in my hair?” she told WhoWhatWear. “Who knew I just had to grow the perm out,” she said. “The damaging process, or where you can go wrong, is bleaching your hair. I can do my own. I wouldn’t do anybody else’s since I’m not a technician, but if I were someone else, I would just say go get your hair professionally lifted.” She told us her favorite at-home hair dye is the semipermanent offering by Adore that fades away after a few washes. “It’s like Kool-Aid. It rinses out, you put it back in, and that’s how I’m able to play with so many different colors,” she added.

Taraji is also continuing to promote her TPH Hair Care line that’s available at Target. The products center around hair health and are inclusive of all hair types and hairstyles.

What do YOU think about Cookie’s new look??? Feelin’ this hairstyle???