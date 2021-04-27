Bossip Video

Former NFL Linebacker Geno Hayes has died after a two-year battle with chronic liver disease.

Geno Hayes made his NFL debut in 2008 when he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his successful time playing for Florida State. In 2007, he was awarded 1st Team All-ACC honors while at Florida State. In his time in the NFL, Hayes also played for the Chicago Bears and finished his professional sports career with the Jaguars. Unfortunately, the biggest opponent of his life came in the form of liver disease, and according to reports from TMZ, Geno’s fight has taken his life.

Ex-NFL linebacker Geno Hayes died Monday night while in hospice at his parents’ home in Georgia. He was only 33.

Hayes — was drafted in 2008 and played 7 seasons in the NFL — had been diagnosed with chronic liver disease in 2019. Hayes’ health had been declining in recent weeks so he was moved to hospice care — where he spent his final days being visited by family members and close friends.

Geno meant the world to the loyal Flordia State fans, alumni, and staff. While still in high school he was personally recruited by Florida State legend Bobby Bowden. The school’s head football coach Mike Norvell issued a statement on Geno’s passing, stating:

“He lived his life as a tremendous Seminole who impacted so many throughout his journey on and off the field. His legacy will live on. #RIP #NoleFamily.”

Sad to see Geno gone so soon while still being so young and just getting started in life. Geno truly lived life to the fullest while he was here and in a short time created a legacy that’ll live forever.