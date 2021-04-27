Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby have teamed up to deliver a brand new music video for their collaboration, “On Me” Remix.
The Atlanta native recruited Meg for the remix of his single, “On Me,” which he paired with a new music video that dropped on Tuesday. This follows Thee Stallion’s recent appearance on the remix for Ariana Grande’s smash hit “34 + 35” alongside Doja Cat, also showing Lil Baby continue his strong run in 2020 with a continuation in 2021.
For the brand new visual, director Mike Ho blends together Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion’s unique styles in order to create a visual that matches their respective presence on the track.
Since Baby is known for his affinity for flexing cash and his coveted 4PF chains, when he’s rapping, Baby is surrounded by glaciers and ice formations. Because Megan is the creator of Hot Girl Summer, Megan stands on top of an erupting volcano as lava flows out to the intensity of her lyrics. Together, this creates two dueling universes that unite for a completely unexpected and impressive visual.
Check out the video for Lil Baby’s “On Me” Remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion down below, which is sure to give the original track a good boost:
