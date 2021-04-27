Bossip Video

SZA fans are debating over her hair texture after the singer excitedly revealed how long her natural has grown in an Instagram post.

The 30-year-old shared some photos and video of her hair after a fresh press out, smiling from ear to ear. It seems as if the singer was consciously growing her hair down past her bra strap and was happy to finally see the results. In the caption, SZA shared,

“One time for the 4c Gorls.”

She looks great! Fans were clapping it up for the singer, but SZA referring to her hair type as ‘4C’ at a few folks questioning how accurate she might be.

Early in her career, SZA rocked loose, bouncy curly hair which became her signature style. One fan questioned how actually kinky her hair was writing, “if SZA has 4c hair I don’t even know where the lies end and begin lmao.”

Dozens of other comments like this poured in, asking SZA if she was “sure” of her hair type.

A fan commented, getting many people to agree with them, that SZA might actually be telling the truth here in her defense. So maybe folks should lay off of the jokes, this time?

This is weird. Just because YOU go to a stylist who can’t effectively press 4c hair doesn’t mean SZA is lying (this time).

Swipe to see some of the mixed reactions to SZA letting down her 4C strands, shared by OnSite.

Anywho! Her hair looks nice and healthy to us, but do YOU think SZA has 4c type curls?