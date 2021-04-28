Bossip Video

Lizzo is celebrating her 33rd birthday the only way she knows how: by looking “Good As Hell.”

The star took a trip to Las Vegas in honor of her big day, uploading some absolutely stunning photos along the way to let everyone know just how happy she is to have made it another year.

First, she wished herself a Happy Birthday by uploading a video of her dancing in a custom vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress, previously seen on Kim Kardashian.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZOOOOOOO,” she wrote to herself.

A few hours later, she came back to the gram with some more blatant thirst traps, showing off just how scrumptious she looks while flaunting her curves poolside. Never one to be shy, she thanked everyone for their birthday wishes in her caption while simultaneously acknowledging the fact that she’s giving all of us inspiration for our mood boards.

“Another year for the history books and anotha look for ya mood board B***H 💋,” she wrote. “Thanks for all the bday wishes 🎶IMA HIT U BACK IN A MINUTE🎵”

Posing another stunning photo in the same tiger print bikini, the “Truth Hurts” singer asked in her caption, “WHO SAID U CANT HAVE BRAIDS ON YO BDAY ?! 😤😤😤” She flexed even harder with some animal print balloons tied to her braids as a dozen or so gold chains hung around her neck.

While this swimsuit is obviously provocative, it’s nothing compared to the other pictures she’s been posting since she first got to Las Vegas for her birthday celebration. The star was giving us real-life sculptures just a day prior, posing completely nude alongside some of her gorgeous friends, showcasing multiple different body types in the process.

She uploaded another flick of just herself, saying, “It should be a sin to look this good in Sin City 😏” before adding some more group photos and telling all of her followers to do a similar photoshoot.

“This is your sign to take naked selfies with ur besties,” she wrote under some more flicks. “Swipe for a pep talk b***h !!! 😜”

Happy Birthday, Lizzo!