Woman Confirms Tristan Thompson Affair, Apologizes For Personal Disclosures

Sydney Chase Apologizes For Revealing Tristan Thompson’s Personal Peekaboo D Details And Says He Reached Out After Interview

- By

The saga continues…

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 13, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

The day after social media exploded after a model named Sydney Chase admitted to having a recent sexual relationship with Tristan Thompson in a No Jumper podcast interview, Chase took to TikTok to apologize to Thompson — then double down on her claims.

On Monday, Chase apologized for “disclosing personal information about Tristan,” saying “that’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that. We’re assuming the apology was for her revelation that Thompson had “a peek-a-boo d–k,” a term we were previously unfamiliar with but have since come to learn was likely a reference to Thompson not being circumcised.

Despite her apology, Sydney didn’t back away from her claims she and Thompson had a sexual relationship:

“Me answering the question about our past relations, that is true,” Chase said in the social media clip. “We did have past relations; I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things.”

“In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking,” Chase continued. “We first met in November — November 11th to be exact — and that’s when everything started. And then the last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview — it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party …”

True was born April 12 and her party was just two weeks ago — which means if he and Khloe are actually back together, he’s been unfaithful — at the very least emotionally.

Thompson didn’t attend True’s birthday party because he was out of town for a game but he but did post a birthday message to her on Instagram.

In the meantime, Khloe Kardashian’s name has been trending on Twitter but she has yet to comment on the controversy but she did post a quote by Sonia Sabnis on her story late Tuesday that some feel was in reference to the social media storm:

“People who don’t hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten someone else’s day are the best kind of people.”

Do you think she was referring to Tristan’s latest scandal?

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics

Source: Omar Rawlings / Getty

Guess we can forget about Khloe claiming her baby daddy publicly.

Categories: Athletes & Hoes, Ballers, Bangers
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.