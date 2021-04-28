Bossip Video

Lamar Odom’s ex-fiancee Sabrina Parr is living her best life! The celebrity fitness trainer is currently taking a getaway from all of the hustle and bustle in Atlanta and she seems to have some male company with her too!

Rapper Trouble and Sabrina are apparently coupled up on South Beach. Fans noticed Sabrina enjoying her beach view with a specific pair of water shoes in her shot. Coincidently, Trouble posted a similar view wearing the same shoes and shorts. How interesting!

In case Trouble seems familiar but you can’t put a finger on how you know his name, the Atlanta rapper went viral for hosting his infamous “cucumber party” in 2019. At the time, he was dating Instagram model Alexis Skyy.

Trouble seems to be on the market for finding “peace” these days, hinting at his “new journey” in a recent IG post.

I’ll neva Be Broke again. My new journey is to find peace from Bein Broken!

Lamar and Sabrina were engaged in 2019 almost 3 months into their relationship. However, their seemingly sweet union came to a crash in 2020. During an interview with The Real, Odom went into detail about their rocky relationship, describing Sabrina as “deceitful.”





“You know, I really used to like take her word for everything. She was like really lying to me, the whole time.” the former Lakers player revealed. “But I guess she got what she wanted, that was the ‘blue check,’ so I guess I was good for something.”

Odom says he and Parr had planned to release a reality TV show together prior to their falling out but he claims his ex and her manager released the footage from the show without his consent.

“It was just about me and her,” Odom said of the reality show. “I knew what I was doing, I knew what I signed up for.” “But I would think that when you were putting it out to the world, you would let me know. That’s a greaseball move. Something that I can’t respect, from her and that manager dude.”

The 41-year-old athlete said that his failed relationship made him “sad.”

“I really don’t like nobody taking advantage of me,” Odom said, “especially for monetary reasons.”

Yikes! Welp! Looks like Parr has definitely moved on.

Are YOU here for Trouble and Sabrina being coupled up?