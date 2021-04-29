Bossip Video

A popular polygamist couple is being accused of domestic violence.



TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife stars Dimitri Snowden and Ashley Snowden have been accused of domestic violence by sister wife Christeline Petersen. The Snowdens have been hit with restraining orders by the fellow TLC star who flew from South Africa to the U.S. to pursue a relationship with Dimitri in hopes of being his potential second wife and sister wife to Ashley.





According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Petersen filed a restraining order in March claiming she was abused “numerous times” by the polyamorous couple over the past year.

She was granted a temporary restraining order against Dimitri. Petersen was not granted a temporary restraining order against Ashley due to the court needing more information on their relationship, but a protective order will be addressed in a hearing on Wednesday.

***UPDATE***

MadameNoire is reporting that Christeline’s restraining order against Dimitri has been dropped.

“The restraining order that the judge issued against Snowden has been dissolved and the judge has thrown the case out. Snowden was in court yesterday, when the judge found that Petersen didn’t meet the burden of proof in her case.”

***END UPDATE***

Petersen alleged that while she and her two children were living with the couple in January, Dimitri was abusive during sexual intercourse and choked her without consent.

“I stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking.”

Christeline alleged that she suffered bruises, scratches, and redness around her neck from the alleged sexual attack.

She also alleged that Dimitri woke her up by “slamming my head into the headboard of the bed” while yelling at her. PEOPLE reports that Petersen claims Dimitri repeated the headboard slamming action more than once and adds that sister wife Ashley abused her by “shoving her” and “preventing” her from leaving the home my husband [Dimitri] and I shared with her.” She also alleges that she threw a bottle at her and called her names in front of her children.

Seeking Sister Wife is in its third season and follows five polygamist families, all in various stages of trying to add a sister wife to the nest. This season follows the Snowdens as they pursue a relationship with not only Christeline but Tayler, a spunky henna artist from Atlanta, Georgia.