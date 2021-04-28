“What The Flocka” Exclusive: Charlie Complains Tammy Has Been Emotionally Hard On Her [VIDEO]

Have you been keeping up with “Waka & Tammy”?

We’re just a week away from the season finale, and a brand new episode airs tomorrow! On Thursday’s upcoming episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie visit a therapist to discuss their relationship dynamic. While Tammy wants Charlie to be strong and develop tough skin, Charlie admits she’s more sensitive than her mother who she believes has been emotionally hard on her. Check out the preview clip below:





Play



Wow. What do you think? Do you think Tammy will take the therapist’s advice and adjust how she’s been reacting to Charlie’s behavior accordingly? Do you find it surprising that Charlie is so sensitive and vulnerable considering she’s pretty much grown up in the spotlight as the daughter of famous parents?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Waka goes back to his roots when he brings the family to New York to receive an honorable award. Waka pulls out all the stops for Tammy with a romantic gesture. Tammy and Charlie go to therapy and have a major breakthrough.

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka S2 – “Marriage Is Unconditional” – Thursday, April 29 at 9pm ET/PT

Will you be watching?