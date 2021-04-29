Bossip Video

What the holy hell is this???

Just months after celebrity Pastor and Hillsong NYC leader Carl Lentz resigned after confessing to infidelity, another Hillsong clergy member is under fire. Darnell Barrett, 32, who led Hillsong Mont Clair New Jersey resigned this week amid allegations that he sexted a church volunteer a picture of his Hillsong schlong bulging out of workout tights.

The Daily Mail confirmed that Barrett sent pictures of himself last month to his “Close Friends” on Instagram showing him wearing nothing but white Nike Pro tights. The pics allegedly showed his [apparently sizeable] “engorged member extending halfway down his thigh beneath his tights, in clear view.”

Included in the “Close Friends” list was a 30-year-old woman who used to volunteer under him at the New Jersey church and who the Pastor said he “accidentally” added to the Friends group.

In the messages obtained by The Daily Mail, Barrett initially tried to play it off as a mistake before seemingly trying to lure the woman into a conversation.

“Hey! I think I might’ve added you to my close friends list by accident,’ Barrett wrote. ‘I’m so sorry. Trying to figure out how the hell to edit it.” He later claimed that the explicit photos were ‘some real raw s**t I send to my friends man. Lol.’ “Seriously, sorry about that. I guess,” he continued.

That “I guess” is pretty telling, isn’t it?

After being approached by The Daily Mail outside of the West Orange, New Jersey home he shares with his wife Barrett admitted the lewd photos were his and he had just resigned as Hillsong New Jersey’s creative director citing “infidelity in his marriage.”

“This was something that was just an honest mistake and I informed my wife as soon as it happened,” said Barrett. “I was not at all trying to lure her,’ he said. ‘I get that she, within the context of what’s happening with Hillsong, that she would draw those conclusions. “But I barely know her. That was not my intention.”

The DM also confirmed that the woman who received the pics cussed out the Pastor for “thinking she was f*** stupid” with the schlong shot.

“For you to go out of your way to make it seem like you ‘accidentally’ added me to your close friends… and then, went out of your way to message me about it KNOWING that would make me go look is bulls**t,” the woman’s DMs to the married Pastor read. “Obviously, what you wanted me to see were the shirtless photos and the outline of your d**k, let’s not play and act like that wasn’t the point. Your messages to bait me into seeing your ‘raw s**t’ are obvious.”

She's since blocked him on IG and she's ready to move on.





What do YOU think about this married Pastor’s peenanigans?