If you’ve heard it before, then you’re about to hear it again, all skin folk ain’t kinfolk.

Show of hands, how many Black folks do you know that LOVE them some Amerikkka? How many do you know that get misty-eyed when they hear that lil’ national jingle that got Colin Kaepernick blackballed from the NFL? How many Black folks have you seen with big Amerikkkan flags outside of their house? Our guess is, “not many”. There is a reason for that. Black folks have been and continue to be set upon by the system of inequities that Amerikkka was founded on. It wasn’t that long ago that we were getting our heads cracked for having the audacity to demand things like voting, fair housing, criminal justice, and the right to be, ya know, whole humans under the law. The Voting Rights Act wasn’t signed until 19-muthaf***in’-65! To think that this country has somehow been completely sanitized of any vestiges of systemic racism and oppression is naive at best and gold medal gaslighting at worst.

Clearly, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina falls into one of those categories. We’re going to go with the latter but you can make your own decision about his dogmatic belief that Amerikkka loves him as much as he loves Amerikkka. Last night, Scott was charged with giving the official Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s first big national address. Here’s just a slice of what he said:

I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called “Uncle Tom” and the n-word by progressives, by liberals. Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generations before my time…You know this stuff is wrong. Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.

First and foremost, yes, Tim Scott has been called an “Uncle Tom” or “Uncle Tim” if you checked Twitter’s trending topics last night. However, that is a distinct title that Senator Bootlicker has earned by way of his words. It’s not some wanton slur that “progressives and liberals” placed on him.





Scott’s response was so asinine and out-of-touch that even white people got themselves in trouble when critiquing his asinine obsequiousness toward these United States.

It’s a cotdamn miracle that Tim Scott doesn’t have diabetes with the way he swallows those sugary sips of stars and stripes Kool-Aid. Bless his heart…