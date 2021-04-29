Bossip Video

Former Love and Hip Hop reality star Kimbella Vanderhee has gotten a complete surgical makeover and she’s showing off her results online. The Juelz Santana’s wife traveled to Colombia for her transformation, sharing details from the trip with her Instagram followers.

First up, Kimbella shared she went for cosmetic enhancements in her face, getting a facial treatment, filler in her lips, and botox. In a quick Vlog posted to her account, Kimbella excitedly shouted out her cosmetic nurse.

“She does everything! We got this amazing facial , filler & botox. Margie made us feel like family. If you’re in Cali, Colombia and want a refreshing look go see her!”

Next up, Kimbella hit the surgery table, sharing actual footage from her procedure. 37-year-old Kimbella seemingly had a liposuction procedure done around her abdomen, where the illusion of abs was created by her doctor. She wrote, “I seen them abs you creating so I came to get them!”

The Love and Hip Hop star continued:

“@lluxerecovery Junito y Wife your staff and recovery home is truly a hidden gem! I recommend anyone who’s deciding to travel to Cali, Colombia for elective surgery, dental design smile this is where you want to be, it’s a resort in its own right plus you are attended too ALL DAY LONG! I’m so happy that Junito is my people’s so I trusted it, but once I saw for myself it was that on that, he got this recovery shit on lock! Thank you Junito.”

Around the 50 second mark in her vlog, you can see her post-surgery results.

Kimbella is no stranger to going under the knife. In 2019 the model shared that she underwent a Brazilian butt lift procedure just weeks after giving birth to her son, Juelz Santana James. This round of procedures she referred to as a “touch up” on Instagram.

