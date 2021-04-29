*Deep sigh* It looks like things between The Bachelor Matt James and his ex, Rachael Kirkconnell, aren’t over after all.

After revealing on his season’s After the Final Rose special last month that he and his final rose recipient broke up after her racially insensitive past was uncovered, the two have since been spotted together in Los Angeles and New York City. While previous reports claimed there was nothing more to their relationship, it looks like the pair is ready to admit that they’re perusing a future together.

“I’ve seen Rachael a handful of times,” James said while talking to PEOPLE about his partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods for May’s National Runners’ Month. “I’m not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it.”