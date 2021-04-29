DoingTheMost: Phoebe Robinson And Hasan Minhaj Talk Parenting And Hall Passes At Baby 2 Baby And It’s Pure Comedy [Exclusive]

Would y’all ever let your spouse or significant other have a hall pass?

We got an exclusive first look at Comedy Central’s “Doing The Most with Phoebe Robinson” episode featuring Hasan Minhaj, which airs this Friday at 11:00 pm ET/PT. The fun clip features Hasan talking to Phoebe about the basics of parenting and is super cute.

In the clip, Minhaj who is a comedian and the host of MTV’s Failosophy describes what it’s like to step into parenthood.

“It’s the most beautiful and horrific thing that has ever happened to me.. well think about it. It’s like a TV series that never ends.”

The pair also discuss hall passes and Hassan’s reaction is PURE COMEDY.

“That’s bullish*t that’s not a real thing. I’m sure she has her list. I don’t want to know and I’d be too jealous… I’m jealous! So if her hall pass was Freddy Prince Jr. and one of these days we’re at Trader Joe’s and she runs into Freddy. They go to pound town, and then I’m what? Back home changing diapers….? We’re not doing a hall pass!”

Apologies to Freddie Prinze Jr. in advance. Check out the full clip below:





Play



If you haven’t been following, Comedy Central’s Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson, is a new unscripted, interview-based series from Phoebe Robinson, the multi-talented stand-up comedian, New York Times best-selling writer and actress, which premiered this month on April 9th. The 10-episode half-hour series stars Robinson as she creates adventures and experiences with her celebrity guests that take us into their world and out of her comfort zone.

From tackling a high ropes course with Kevin Bacon, learning magic with The Property Brothers, horseback riding with Whitney Cummings, and more, each episode of the series features one-on-one interviews and unique experiences with pop culture luminaries. Additional guests include Tan France, Ashley Graham, Hasan Minhaj, Eric Nam, Amber Ruffin, Dulcé Sloan, and Gabrielle Union.