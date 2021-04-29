Bossip Video

Sara Molina, the mother of rapper Tekashi’s 69’s daughter is recovering after having a painful MS flare-up while undergoing a Brazillian butt lift surgery, according to a TMZ report.

TMZ says the mother was motivated to get a mommy makeover after going through a bout of depression from being holed up at her house during the pandemic. Sara reportedly went down to Colombia’s Lluxe Recovery center to undergo a Brazilian butt lift and a 360 liposuction.

Sara gushed about her results right after her procedure, praising the facility for their care and support and sharing a video of her experience:

“I’d like to begin by saying thank you so much to Junito @lluxerecovery for making sure my experience has been going smooth. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND YALL BOOK WITH HIM. From consultation, to a doctor recommendation, & making sure we had a safe flight. An amazing experience all around, especially at the recovery home. The staff has been taking AMAZING care of us here since we have landed. I honestly have no complaints. We love it here & I really do mean it.🥺💕”

Unfortunately for Sara, after Dr. Humberto Peña performed the 5-hour surgeries over the weekend, the mom experienced severe multiple sclerosis flare-ups. MS is a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves, resulting in pain all over the body. The flare-up reportedly occurred hours after the surgery and sources report her entire body was racked with pain.

TMZ was told Sara was given nausea medicine but doctors also removed a pain pump that had been placed under the skin of her abdomen to funnel medication directly to the source of the pain. Apparently, she hasn’t been able to lie flat since the flare-up.

In related news, Kimbella Vanderhee went to the same surgeon recently to get her own mommy ‘touch up’ done. This time, Kimbella received liposuction and a handful of facial treatments.

We hope Sara feels better soon!

