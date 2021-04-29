Bossip Video

Someone over at the Top Dawg Entertainment camp is releasing new music next week–and fans can’t wait to find out who it is.

Early Tuesday morning, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith–the CEO of TDE–sent the internet into a frenzy after tweeting a cryptic message hinting at an upcoming release on May 7th. Because fans have been eagerly anticipating projects from multiple TDE artists for years now, speculation as to who may be involved started immediately.

The post is simple, including nothing but a loading bar and the TDE logo, leaving much to the imagination. Since two of Top Dawg’s most beloved artists, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, have had fans waiting for an album since their previous releases back in 2017, there are plenty of rumors that new music is on the horizon from both stars. Plus, some fans are equally optimistic that the date is for one of TDE’s cult favorites like Isaiah Rashad or Ab-Soul, who have both been mysteriously quiet for an even longer period.

The date of the mysterious teaser is quickly approaching, which means fans are glued to TDE’s socials to see if any additional clues will be posted in the meantime.

Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar was photographed in Los Angeles on what appeared to be a music video shoot . The pictures sent fans into a tizzy wondering as to whether the LA hip hop star could be dropping a new project soon.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

“There’s no way Kdot will show up into his June-July tour with the same sh*t after 4 years. There’s gotta be a new one and it will be very very soon if not next week.”

Another fan joked:

“I swear man don’t drop some TDE condoms or some sh*t I want a new Kendrick album.”

As for TDE’s resident troll Punch, he simply tweeted, “Lol” following the video’s release….so we’ll just have to wait a couple of days for more info.

What do you think TDE has up their sleeve?