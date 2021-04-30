Mortalllll Kombaaaaaat!

“Mortal Kombat” continues to dominate at the box office 26 years after the beloved original sent audiences into an air-punching frenzy while inspiring an endless wave of forgettable video game movies.

The long-awaited reboot raked in $22.5 million from 3,073 locations and another $6.3 million overseas for a global total of $50.1 million.

It was also streamed in a record-shattering 3.8 million households (according to Samba TV) over the weekend marking yet another win for Warner Bros./HBO Max that shifted the industry with their straight-to-stream campaign.

At this point, it’s only a matter of time before they announce a sequel that’s sure to be bigger (and more character-stuffed) than the current one.

“The most interesting path, in my opinion, is to do a prequel,” said Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero) in an interview with THR. It would be a story about Bi-Han and his training in the Lin Kuei. When he got abducted by the Lin Kuei, his parents were killed. So it would be the process of him and his brother becoming assassins.… We would get to see two future Sub-Zeros in one movie, and that would be intriguing.”

Taslim also revealed what’s potentially next for the fan fave character.

“If the fans want this franchise to continue, then there’s a strong chance that the next step for Bi-Han is to play Noob Saibot. Fingers crossed, but I hope it happens because I definitely want to play that character.”

Hopefully, Sisi Stringer returns as wagon-dragging assassin “Mileena” after setting off a thirst typhoon across social media and beyond.

What was your fave part of the movie? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest and craziest tweets/memes on the flip.