Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir are sharing the first full-face photos of their baby boy. As previously reported the couple welcomed their first child together, Ice Davis, just a few days shy of Christmas.

The couple has since only shared sneak peeks of their baby boy including pictures of his hands…

and an adorable shot of birthday boy Gucci cradling his son.

Now the couple’s giving fans their first full look at their child via the cover of Gucci’s forthcoming album Ice Daddy.

“BIG ICE!!!! @icedavis1017 executive produced his Daddy’s new album #IceDaddy avail at midnight for Pre-SAVE on all platforms,” Keyshia captioned a pic of their adorable tot.

Gucci also posted a pic of their baby boy and captioned it;

“My new album #ICEDADDY is available for Preorder/Pre-Save tonight at midnight everywhere! Executive produced by my son @icedavis1017”

Billboard also shared deets on Gucci’s forthcoming album that was “executive produced” by their baby boy. According to the outlet, the rapper’s 17th album will be released June 18 on the eve of Father’s Day Weekend via his 1017 Records label.

“The two-year layover between albums has allowed Gucci to polish his resume as an executive with his label 1017 Records. Anchored by the success of rising star and February R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month honoree, Pooh Shiesty, Gucci’s label who once housed the likes of Waka Flocka and OJ The Juiceman is now ripe with youthful, spirited energy.”

Prior to showcasing their sweet seed, the couple made headlines when Gucci gifted Keyshia $1 million as a push present.

Will YOU be buying Gucci’s next album executive produced by Baby Ice?

Congrats to the proud parents!